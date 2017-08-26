Ronda Rousey to Marry Travis Browne During Mayweather vs. McGregor

Of all the nights to get married, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and UFC heavyweight Travis Browne chose Aug. 26

The news will come as somewhat of a surprise, given the importance of the date.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will make his boxing debut in Las Vegas against the one and only Floyd Mayweather Jr. tonight. If Rousey and Browne wanted a low key affair with minimal attention then they may be set to pull off a masterstroke.

UFC President Dana White recently told The Rich Eisen Show that the most high profile couple in MMA will be exchanging vows while the biggest sporting event of the year plays out:

“Of all the days — [Ronda Rousey]’s like, ‘I’m getting married.’ ‘Congratulations.’ ‘Will you come to the wedding?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ ‘The wedding’s tomorrow.’ Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding and she’s in a good place, she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She’s focusing on this wedding.”