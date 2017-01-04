Ronda Rousey’s Coach: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What People Have to Say’

By now, you know that the once dominant women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was torched at UFC 207 by Amanda Nunes. “Rowdy” only lasted 48 seconds and suffered her second straight knockout loss. The mystique of Rousey came crashing down when she was knocked out by Holly Holm in Nov. 2015.

Many have held Rousey’s coach Edmond Tarverdyan accountable for her downfall. It’s well known by now that Rousey is a judo ace who used that style to bring her opponents to the mat. From there, she would lock in her signature armbar to finish the fight. In fact, nine of “Rowdy’s” wins have been via submission from the armbar.

After using her stand-up to knock out Bethe Correia in 34 seconds, many believed Rousey had decent, if not competent, boxing. Reality came crashing down hard as she looked amateurish at best going toe-to-toe with Holm. It didn’t get any better when she fought Nunes.

Criticism of Rousey’s technique are why fans shoulder the blame on Tarverdyan. With over 400 days to prepare, Rousey made some questionable decisions, such as not having her chin tucked and nonexistent head movement. TMZ Sports followed Tarverdyan as he was driving off:

“It’s all good man, no plans (have) been made yet. It’s all good.”

The boxing coach at Glendale Fighting Club said he isn’t concerned about the criticisms he has received. Before taking off, he let it be known that he doesn’t care what others feel about his coaching.

“It doesn’t matter what people have to say.”