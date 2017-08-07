Ronda Rousey’s Website Teases ‘Major News & Exclusive Content’

Ronda Rousey’s next move could be revealed soon.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder was last seen back in Dec. 2016. She was finished by reigning 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds. After the loss, many have assumed “Rowdy” will hang up her gloves. Even UFC President Dana White has expressed doubt over Rousey’s fighting future.

We may get an answer soon.

The official website of Rousey has teased “major news and exclusive content.” Whether or not the news involves her fighting future remains to be seen. Rousey hasn’t been shy from the public eye, nabbing roles in television shows and even appearing for the Mae Young Classic over at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).