Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy Official For UFC Fortaleza

Another bout has been added to the UFC Fight Night card in Fortaleza, Brazil. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that featherweights Rony Jason (14-6, 1 NC) and Jeremy Kennedy (9-0) will throw leather.

Jason very well could be fighting for his job. The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil featherweight winner has gone 0-2, 1 NC in his last three bouts. Jason hasn’t earned a victory since March 2014.

Kennedy is a 145-pound prospect who has yet to taste defeat. He made his UFC debut back in August. “JBC” earned a unanimous decision victory over Alex Ricci at a UFC on FOX event.

This UFC Fight Night card will be held inside the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste on March 11. The main event will feature former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort taking on Kelvin Gastelum.

The planned co-main event is going to be a lightweight clash between Edson Barboza and Beneil Dariush. Also on tap for the card is a light heavyweight tilt between former UFC title holder Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Gian Villante.

Women’s bantamweights are set for the event as well. Former title challenger Bethe Correia is on the road back to championship contention. Standing in her way is “The Belizean Bruiser” Marion Reneau.