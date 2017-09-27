Rory MacDonald Adds Light Heavyweight Gold to His Title Aspirations

Rory MacDonald isn’t just focused on welterweight and middleweight gold.

On Jan. 20, MacDonald will take on Bellator welterweight title holder Douglas Lima inside The Forum in Inglewood, CA. It’ll be “Red King’s” second bout under the Bellator banner. MacDonald has said that he’s also eyeing middleweight gold, but what about the 205-pound division?

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, MacDonald said a light heavyweight run could also happen:

“I’d go for three. I’d fight [Ryan] Bader. I think they’re not getting too far ahead of themselves. But I’ve brought it up to them. They know my intentions and stuff. We’ll see when I get there. I’ve got a big fight here with this guy. I’ll take care of that first and go from there. But in my mind’s eye, I see that.”