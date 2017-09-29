Rory MacDonald Admits he Wouldn’t Have Advised GSP to Return at Middleweight

Rory MacDonald says Georges St-Pierre as a middleweight is different, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing.

On Nov. 4, St-Pierre will battle Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping. The middleweight title bout will headline UFC 217 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

St-Pierre’s longtime teammate and friend MacDonald told MMAJunkie.com that he wouldn’t have exactly recommended a middleweight run to St-Pierre:

“The 185 thing, I probably wouldn’t have advised it, but he is his own guy. He has his own goals. He’s obviously very talented. He is the most dominant champion in welterweight, and one of the most dominant champions ever. It’s hard for me to say what’s right and wrong to a guy like that.”