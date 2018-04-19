Rory MacDonald and Ben Askren Lobbying To Fight Each Other

Ben Askren has been telling people he plans to fight George St. Pierre in late 2019. The undefeated welterweight might want to fight GSP’s longtime Tristar teammate, Rory MacDonald, earlier than that, however.

Askren announced his retirement from MMA after defeating Shinya Aoki at ONE 63 last November. He needed just 57 seconds to knockout Aoki in a bout from Kallang, Sinapore. Despite his announcement, Askren said he was leaving the door open for a fight with GSP.

“My main motivation is to prove I’m No. 1 in the world,” Askren stated to MMAjunkie Radio in February. “I think it will happen, at the Bell Centre (in Montreal). Me vs. ‘GSP,’ probably somewhere in late 2019. … I don’t need to make any more money from fighting, and there’s only one thing left to prove. I’ve been No. 1 for the past five years, and I’ve unfortunately never had the chance to prove that fight. It’s the one thing that interests me.”

Rory MacDonald and Ben Askren Lobby To Fight Each Other

Last night, MacDonald and Askren were involved in a lengthy Twitter exchange. During the course of the interaction, it appears MacDonald spoke to Scott Coker about the possibility of setting a fight up between the two.

Rory MacDonald then appeared to tell his boss about it just as Askren requested.

For reasons not altogether clear, the Bellator Twitter account then decided to post a meme of a sloth:

Rory MacDonald vs Ben Askren

MacDonald won the Bellator welterweight championship in his last fight. He defeated Douglas Lima via unanimous decision at Bellator 192 on January 20th, 2018. It is the same title Askren vacated when he and Bellator couldn’t come to terms on a new contract in 2013.

Since that time, the only two welterweights to hold the Bellator title have been Douglas Lima (who has been defeated by both Askren and MacDonald) and Andrey Koreshkov (who has been defeated by Lima and Askren).

