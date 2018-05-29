Rory MacDonald Feels Bellator Doesn’t Know if Mousasi is Next

Rory MacDonald hasn’t received a clear answer as to whether or not he’ll compete against Gegard Mousasi next.

Mousasi recently captured the Bellator middleweight title in quick and dominant fashion against Rafael Carvalho. The title bout headlined Bellator 200. “Red King,” who is Bellator’s welterweight champion certainly didn’t ignore the feat.

After defeating Carvalho, Mousasi called for a bout against MacDonald. The 170-pound title holder responded by saying it’s a fight that should be made. Many believe this is the biggest bout that Bellator can put together.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” MacDonald talked about Bellator’s thought process when it comes to booking the bout:

“The feeling I’m getting … because I’ve been going back and forth with them a lot just cause I’m very interested. I’m pushing for this fight, so I’ve been messaging Scott, messaging Richard Chou and the feeling I’m getting from them is they don’t know. I think they’re gonna meet about it with everyone who makes those kind of decisions and I think they’ll make an executive decision at that point.”

MacDonald captured the welterweight gold against Douglas Lima back in January. “Red King” earned the win via unanimous decision. Before Mousasi captured his middleweight title, MacDonald noted that Bellator wanted him to defend his welterweight title first. It’ll be interesting to see if plans change due to the hype surrounding such a match-up.

Mousasi’s Bellator title win adds to his stellar collection. “The Dreamcatcher” has won Strikeforce, DREAM (two divisions), Cage Warriors and now Bellator gold. Perhaps another title at light heavyweight isn’t far off.

Do you want to see Rory MacDonald vs. Gegard Mousasi?