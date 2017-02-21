Rory MacDonald Calls Fight With Stephen Thompson ‘Embarrassing’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Rory MacDonald Stephen Thompson
Image Credit: AP/Fred Chartrand

Rory MacDonald isn’t thrilled with his last outing.

MacDonald was last seen competing at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event back in July 2016. His opponent was Stephen Thompson. “Wonderboy” had a decisive unanimous decision win over “Red King.” Thompson received a UFC welterweight title shot, while MacDonald left the promotion for Bellator.

You can watch the fight in its entirety here.

MacDonald will look to avoid his third straight loss when he meets Paul Daley at Bellator 179. At a press conference (via MMAJunkie.com), MacDonald said he’s looking for a finish:

“The statement needs to be made with my performance. And I’ve been working hard on new things. I’m shying away from point fighting a little bit. I want my strengths to shine in this fight. I want to come after Paul. I want to put him away early and in impressive fashion.”

As far as the memories of his fight with Thompson go, “Red King” is planning on putting the bout behind him:

“This fight won’t look anything like that (Stephen Thompson) fight. I have a lot to prove. That fight is probably the most embarrassing fight of my career. I want to make a statement with this fight. I won’t be looking anything like that. I won’t be picking shots from the outside circling. You’ll be seeing the old Rory back.”

