Rory MacDonald Chokes Paul Daley in Second Stanza at Bellator 179

Rory MacDonald made his Bellator debut a successful one against Paul Daley tonight (May 19).

MacDonald took on Daley inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. “Red King” was in search of his first win since Oct. 2014. “Semtex” looked to get his second straight victory. The winner of the bout was set to challenge for the Bellator welterweight title.

Immediately, MacDonald landed a jab and an overhand right. He scored the takedown after some good balance shown by Daley. “Red King” was in full guard trying to pop up and land some shots. Daley tried escaping and almost gave up his back. MacDonald settled for half guard. He found himself in full guard again. He threw two stiff right hands. Round one was all MacDonald.

A head kick was there for MacDonald early in the second round. He took “Semtex” down and moved to side control. Some short strikes found the mark for MacDonald. He took the back and earned the submission victory.

Final Result: Rory MacDonald def. Paul Daley via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 1:45