Rory MacDonald ‘Convinced’ Robbie Lawler Used Steroids Prior to Fight

Former UFC welterweight title contender Rory MacDonald is putting Robbie Lawler on blast.

MacDonald, who hosted a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Thursday, believes former UFC champion Robbie Lawler was taking banned substances when they fought at UFC 189.

“I’m convinced he was,” MacDonald said.

The fight was regarded as one of the best for both men, with Lawler coming out victorious. It also took place when the UFC was just beginning to use USADA for anti-doping drug testing.

MacDonald continued his anti-steroids crusade, calling it a “true shame” that any fighter – male or female – would use banned substances.

The 28-year-old Canadian signed with Bellator after completing his UFC contract. He holds a win over Tyron Woodley, the current UFC welterweight champion, and is likely headed for a bout with Bellator titleholder Douglas Lima next.