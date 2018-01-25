Rory MacDonald Disputes Reports of Serious Injuries

New Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald left Bellator 192 on a stretcher, as he was transported immediately to a local hospital after defeating Douglas Lima.

After the California Athletic Commission released a medical report stating the Canadian could be sidelined for several months, MacDonald took to social media to try and clear the air.

“They’re reports of me being suspended for a lengthy amount of time due to fractures in one of my hands and my leg,” MacDonald wrote. “This is completely false. I never injured my hand at all and my left leg is not fractured.

“I did an X-ray the night of fight and showed it is only a hematoma.”

After 25 minutes, several of which included Lima punishing the leg of MacDonald, the judges ruled in favor of the former UFC title challenger.

In a Twitter exchange with fellow fighter Zach Makovsky, MacDonald also confirmed that he competed without wrapping his hands.