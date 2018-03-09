Rory MacDonald Doesn’t Believe Douglas Lima Rematch is Next

If you were expecting to see another immediate rematch between Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima, you may want to dial it back.

Back in January, MacDonald captured the Bellator welterweight championship against Lima. “Red King” earned a unanimous decision victory in a competitive bout. It’s MacDonald’s first title reign under a major promotion.

First Defense

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, MacDonald said he doesn’t believe an immediate rematch with Lima is in the cards:

“I don’t think it is (the Lima rematch). I’ve heard no interest in that from them. They’re looking at trying to get a new contender in there for me. That’s about as far as I know. But from what I’ve heard, and the feeling I’ve got, they’re not interested in a Lima rematch right now. But they know me: I’m willing to take on whoever is the No. 1 guy in their view. The top contenders in Bellator – there’s not so many contenders. He’s one win away from being the next guy, if he’s not ready. Absolutely I see myself fighting Lima again within the next year or two.”

