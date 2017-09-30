Rory MacDonald: I Think Robbie Lawler Takes PEDS

Rory MacDonald’s rematch against Robbie Lawler for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 189 is perhaps the greatest fight ever witnessed in the promotion

According to MacDonald, however, things were probably not as even as they should have been in his second loss to then-champion Lawler.

“Red King” told a Reddit AMA how he was ‘convinced’ that Lawler had taken performance-enhancing in their epic bloodbath on the undercard of Conor McGregor’s showdown with Chad Mendes:

“I’m convinced he was,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald expanded on his worrying assertions with MMA Fighting on Tuesday, believing that Lawler’s endurance and overall performance was not natural:

“He never slowed down,” MacDonald said. “I would hurt him and his output was high, high, high and he never really lost power and endurance. He just kept the pace and kept the power no matter how hurt or tired he was. He always was recovered very fast. It made me very suspicious.

“Obviously, I think Robbie is a tank of a person. He’s got that fire and that will and the rage and that anger in him that burns and pushes him through those hard moments. He’s an absolute warrior. I’m not disagreeing with that. But I do believe he was taking some sh*t.”

Lawler would lose his UFC welterweight title to Tyron Woodley following a controversial split decision win over Carlos Condit at UFC 195, while MacDonald would depart the promotion to join Bellator’s ranks. While unlikely to meet again, the Canadian’s accusations will certainly increase any tension between both fighters.