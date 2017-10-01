Rory MacDonald: ‘I’ve Expressed my Disappointment With Bellator’

Rory MacDonald isn’t all smiles under the Bellator banner.

MacDonald’s signing with Bellator created a buzz in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. He made his debut for the promotion against Paul Daley. “Red King” earned a submission win and a welterweight title shot.

It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, MacDonald admitted not being happy with his activity:

“I’ve expressed my disappointment with Bellator. I had some conversations with (Bellator President) Scott Coker expressing that. I’m not the type of fighter that needs to be sidelined and fight once a year. I need to be kept busy. I think he knows now. I think he wants to improve on that in 2018 and keep me more busy. I’m waiting. We’ll see. I hope that I’ll get at least three fights in during 2018.”