‘Weird’ Rory MacDonald ‘Looks Like a Mass Murderer’ – Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi has hit out at fellow UFC to Bellator convert Rory MacDonald following comments the Canadian made in relation to Mousasi’s promotional debut

Having told MMAFighting.com that he would be interested in moving up to middleweight to face Mousasi, “The Red King” has clearly further upset the Dutchman:

“Rory MacDonald can get it himself,” Mousasi said. “Let him win his fight and then let him talk. He shouldn’t talk, he’s an idiot. He looks like a mass murderer. He should shut his mouth.”

Mousasi earned a controversial win over Alexander Shlemenko on the Bellator 185 main event, which MacDonald disputed on his official Twitter account:

shlemenko won that fight clearly, shame he didnt get it officially on the decision — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) October 21, 2017

“He’s a weird guy,” Mousasi said. “Let him talk. Let him win his fights. He has his own bad performances, so he shouldn’t talk about me.”

“He’s a Canadian, I thought Canadians were more polite with that,” Mousasi continued. “He looks weird. Let him change his face before he talks.”