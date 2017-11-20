Rory MacDonald on Heavyweight Tournament: ‘I Spoke to Scott Coker About it’

Rory MacDonald wants to insert himself in the Bellator heavyweight tournament.

The participants for Bellator’s 2018 heavyweight tournament have been revealed. Dates and locations haven’t been announced. Furthermore, the promotion is still in the process of naming alternates.

MacDonald hopes to become an alternate. The welterweight contender has a title bout against Douglas Lima on Jan. 20. That hasn’t stopped him from talking about other divisions.

During a recent Facebook live chat, “Red King” talked about his desire to be in the heavyweight tournament (via BJPenn.com):

“I spoke to Scott Coker about it. He said ‘we’ll see how this fight goes against [welterweight champ Douglas] Lima’ and maybe they can use me as an alternate if something comes up.”