Rory MacDonald on Lima’s Bellator NYC Win: ‘I Was Underwhelmed’

Rory MacDonald wasn’t exactly in awe of Douglas Lima’s successful title defense at Bellator NYC.

Last night (June 24), Lima successfully defended his Bellator welterweight title against Lorenz Larkin. Lima earned a unanimous decision victory to improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 29-6.

The champion is expected to defend his title against MacDonald later this year. During the pay-per-view broadcast, “Red King” gave his thoughts on Lima’s win and pulled no punches (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was really underwhelmed. I was expecting a good fight. I had a lot of excitement going into this fight. Larkin is an excellent fighter. If these guys think they’re keeping a belt fighting like that against me, it’s not gonna happen. I’m gonna take these guys out. They’re just gonna be another body in the grave.”

MacDonald then went on to say that he’s taking his career more seriously than he has before. He’s gunning for gold.

“This is the next chapter in my career. I’m not playing games anymore. I’m coming forward, I’m doing my style now. I’m not playing games. I’m not point fighting anymore. I’m there to take you out. I’m hunting you down, and I’m gonna bury you and that’s it.”