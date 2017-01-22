Rory MacDonald Reacts To Paul Daley Calling Him Out After Big Bellator 170 Win

Apparently Rory MacDonald isn’t as impressed with knockout artist Paul Daley following his highlight reel, early “Knockout of the Year” performance against Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 this weekend.

After knocking out Brennan with a devastating flying knee early into the fight, Daley, who fights at 170 pounds, immediately called out the former UFC title contender during his post-fight interview in the cage, as well as at the official Bellator 170 Post-Fight Press Conference.

Regarding a potential high-profile showdown against MacDonald, Daley said at the post-presser: “If Rory MacDonald gets in the cage with me, he’s getting knocked the f*ck out!”

In response to the challenge from “Semtex,” MacDonald offered the following via his official Twitter page:

when #pauldaley says he will ko rory macdonald inside a @BellatorMMA cage https://t.co/gc5jEaiWx0 — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) January 22, 2017

