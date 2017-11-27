Rory MacDonald Says Being in Heavyweight Tourney Would Give Off ‘Old School UFC Vibe’

Rory MacDoanld is a welterweight, who is eyeing middleweight and a spot in the heavyweight tournament.

“Red King” is scheduled to challenge Douglas Lima inside The Forum in Inglewood, CA for the Bellator welterweight title. The championship tilt is set to take place on Jan. 20. It’ll be Bellator 192’s headliner.

That hasn’t stopped MacDonald from offering to fill an alternate slot in Bellator’s heavyweight tournament. He explained why he wants to trade leather with the heavyweights (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve always wanted to do a tournament, and I think it would be interesting doing it, kind of like old school. I know I’d be undersized going in against these guys in a tournament, so it would kind of have an old school UFC vibe. That’s always something that would be interesting. I think it would be interesting (to fight heavier opposition). Fight fans would find it interesting to see the new school MMA with a touch of the old school – the whole no weight limit thing even though I would have to make the weight.”