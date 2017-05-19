Rory MacDonald Says Everyone Wants to be Conor McGregor in UFC

Rory MacDonald believes there is an abundance of Conor McGregor clones in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“Red King” is a former UFC title contender who will be competing tonight (May 19) at Bellator 179. He’ll meet Paul Daley inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. The winner will get a shot at the Bellator welterweight title.

During a recent media call, MacDonald said that while Bellator builds character around their fighters, the UFC has athletes who want to talk like McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think Bellator gets it, they want to build a character around each and every guy on the roster. They want to build up the names and let people see the real sides of them and they can build that up. The UFC kind of has lost that, everyone is wearing the same thing, everybody is trying to be Conor McGregor, and it’s lost its feel a little bit.”

As far as his difference in treatment between the two promotions go, MacDonald feels it’s night and day.

“[I’m] just more involved rather than just being another guy in the line, another number, another sheep. So, I just feel more respected, more attention to detail when it comes to the promotion of myself.”