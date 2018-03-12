Rory MacDonald Says Georges St-Pierre is Far From Done With MMA

Rory MacDonald doesn’t believe Georges St-Pierre is done with mixed martial arts.

MacDonald and St-Pierre have been longtime friends and training partners. The two have danced around questions on whether or not they’d fight each other for years. That question seems to be irrelevant in 2018 as MacDonald is Bellator’s welterweight champion and St-Pierre is under an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Comeback?

St-Pierre’s last bout was against Michael Bisping. “Rush” captured middleweight gold, but vacated the title blaming a colitis diagnosis. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, MacDonald said St-Pierre is far from done:

“Even if he lost five in a row, still I don’t think it would taint what he’s done. He’s done some of the most amazing stuff in the sport so far, so I’m really happy for him. If he feels he has more left in the tank, then I think absolutely he should get in there and do his thing. I don’t think any top fighter like that should feel like he left the game early.”

MacDonald continued, “Chael Sonnen said it well: A lot of champions leave face down and on the mat. That’s an admirable way to look at it. That’s usually when you know when you’re done, when your time if over in the sport. Clearly that isn’t the case for Georges right now. He’s far from that stage.”

Do you believe Georges St-Pierre will return to action?