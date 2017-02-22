Rory MacDonald Says he Had to Pay For Being Impatient, Wants Career Rebound

Rory MacDonald does not want to repeat past mistakes.

On May 19, MacDonald will make his Bellator debut against another former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight in Paul Daley. “Semtex” is coming off a brutal flying knee knockout victory over Brennan Ward, while “Red King” has lost two straight bouts.

MacDonald recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com shortly after a Bellator press conference. The 170-pounder admitted his lack of patience was a disservice to him last year:

“I’ve been chomping at the bit. I wish I could just get in there and fight. Unfortunately I made a bad decision last year training when I shouldn’t have been and breaking my nose throughout the year. I had to pay for that and be patient. It was good for me, though. I’m very hungry to rebound my career and take it to these guys.”

MacDonald has called his last fight against Stephen Thompson the most embarrassing performance of his career. He wants to turn things around against Daley.