Rory MacDonald Says UFC ‘Easily Let Things Slip Through Their Fingers’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Rory MacDonald feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn’t keep tabs on things as much as they should.

After losses to Robbie Lawler and Stephen Thompson, MacDonald became a free agent. Following failed negotiations with the UFC, “Red King” signed with Bellator.

In his Bellator debut, MacDonald finished Paul Daley in a one-sided affair. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” MacDonald said he got the attention of many after his performance:

“Absolutely, I opened a lot of eyes I think, and I’m sure the management over at the UFC feels the same way. But we’re in the shoes that we are now, and I’m going to continue my journey the way I fought on Friday, and we’ll see where we are the next contract negotiation. But I’m very happy with Bellator, and I hope they are with me too. So, I foresee a good, long-term relationship with each other.”

As far as the UFC letting him sign with another promotion goes, MacDonald believes his old promoter should be more aware of who they let go.

“Maybe [the UFC] should be a little more cautious on how easy they let things slip through their fingers. Because, like I’ve tried to say in the past, fighters can’t always be on 24/7 every single time they step into the ring. So you have to allow for these performances that aren’t up to par, that you would normally see. I think they definitely messed up when they let me go. That’s their fault and Bellator’s gain, you know?”

