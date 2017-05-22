Rory MacDonald Says Winning is a ‘Good Feeling to Have Back’

It took Rory MacDonald a while to get back in the win column, but he did so in dominant fashion.

Before stepping inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England this past Friday night (May 19), MacDonald had a lot to prove. He went one-on-one with a tough competitor in Paul Daley. MacDonald hadn’t won a fight since Oct. 2014.

With the lights shining bright, “Red King” turned in a stellar performance. He submitted “Semtex” in the second round and earned a Bellator welterweight title shot.

MacDonald told the media how he felt about returning to form after the fight (via Champions.co):

“I was training for domination and that’s my style. I’m going to go in there, hunt you down, and that’s exactly what happened in there. It was a good feeling to have back. It’s been a few years [since winning] and it gives you a lot of time to doubt yourself. A lot of people try to make you doubt yourself after bad injuries, and it’s just a long time to sit around and doubt yourself, but I didn’t go that route. I believed in myself, I know what I can do. I’m a young guy and I know what I can do. I’ve got so much more mileage to go in this sport and I’ve got so much more to show in there. This is the start of a new chapter and I’m very excited.”