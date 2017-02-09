Rory MacDonald to Face Paul Daley at Bellator 179

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Rory MacDonald finally has his Bellator MMA debut set, and it’s a promising one. Despite talk of Paul Daley facing fellow Brit Michael “Venom” Page in London, Daley has been paired up with MacDonald to welcome the former UFC title challenger to Bellator. The fight will take place in May at Bellator 179, the promotion announced Thursday.

MacDonald (18–4) is considered one of the best welterweights in the business, and ran up a 9-4 tally in the UFC prior to his departure for Bellator MMA. He holds notable wins over Nate Diaz, B.J. Penn, Jake Ellenberger, Demian Maia, and Tyron Woodley, who would go on to knock out Robbie Lawler for the 170lb title. MacDonald also put on a Fight of the Year with Lawler in 2015 in a failed challenge for the belt.

Daley (39–14–2), a longtime vet of the UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, and many other promotions, is coming off a huge flying knee victory over Brennan Ward. Despite the talk of him facing Page, he called out MacDonald after that win – and now, he has his wish.

Though Bellator has not confirmed it, it seems obvious that the winner of Daley vs. MacDonald will be next in line for a title shot in the promotion.

Bellator 179 takes place May 19 in London at the SSE Arena.

LATEST NEWS

Rory MacDonald to Face Paul Daley at Bellator 179

Jay Anderson -
0
Rory MacDonald finally has his Bellator MMA debut set, and it's a promising one. Despite talk of Paul Daley facing fellow Brit Michael "Venom"...

Holly Holm, Anderson Silva Listed As Betting Underdogs For UFC 208 Fights

Matt Boone -
0
With Saturday's UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view less than two days away, the betting lines for the fights scheduled for the first-ever...
video

UFC 208 Free Fight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Gegard Mousasi From UFC Fight Night 50

Matt Boone -
0
Ahead of his UFC 208 main card bout against durable knockout artist Tim Boetsch, number three ranked UFC Middleweight contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is...

Ashlee Evans-Smith to Face Ketlen Vieira at UFC on Fox 24

Jay Anderson -
0
UFC Kansas City (otherwise known as UFC on Fox 24) has had a women's bantamweight tilt added to the card. Undefeated Nova Uniao prospect...
video

Alistair Overeem on Mark Hunt’s Situation With UFC: ‘I Don’t Complain to The Media’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Apparently, Alistair Overeem is not a "complain guy." The former Strikeforce heavyweight champion currently sits at No. 3 on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 265-pound...