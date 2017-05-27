Rory MacDonald Wants Two Bellator Title Bouts This Year

Rory MacDonald
Rory MacDonald sees gold in his future, but one title simply isn’t enough.

“Red King” made his Bellator debut a successful one inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. MacDonald submitted Paul Daley in the second round and earned a shot at the welterweight title.

MacDonald told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that he’d like to hold both the welterweight and middleweight titles by the end of 2017:

“I’d like to fight for the middleweight title maybe at the end of the year, if there’s a big card that we could promote and get me and the middleweight champion on there. Obviously not looking past the welterweight championship fight. Just saying if everything goes as planned, if everything’s hunky dory, an end of the year show for the middleweight title would be fantastic.”

“Red King” went on to explain what went right in his match-up with “Semtex:”

“I was in my moment, I was in my element there. I fought like myself. I just never felt more clear and right going into a fight. Everything was just perfect for that fight. I couldn’t ask for anything better. And I’m just so stoked on just finally getting momentum, and now I get to go ahead and stay busy with my career, and keep getting bigger fights all the time.”

