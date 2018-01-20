Rory MacDonald’s Goal is to be Perceived as Real Welterweight Champion

Rory MacDonald hopes to reach a point where he is widely regarded as the best welterweight in the world.

Tonight (Jan. 20), MacDonald will challenge Douglas Lima for the Bellator welterweight title. The bout will serve as Bellator 192’s co-main event. The action takes place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “Red King” said he wants to be recognized as the top fighter at 170 pounds:

“I feel like I am the best in the world. It’s just not my place right now over there [in the UFC]. It’s not where I fit in. I feel like I’m in a good place right now to build my relationship with how people perceive me. It’s a good stage for it. So I’m gonna be put on this stage, get big fights, main events, title fights. I’ll get paid for it and I’ll be building my brand. In good time and with the performances, I perceive that spotlight being back on me. My end goal would be for people to perceive me as the real world champion.”