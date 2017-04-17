Rose Namajunas Admits Emotions Overcame her After Victory

Rose Namajunas is an emotional fighter, both before she steps inside the Octagon and during.

Namajunas rebounded from a tough split decision loss this past weekend at UFC on FOX 24 by finishing Michelle Waterson in the co-main event.

She explained why the tears flowed after her win during the post-fight show on FOX Sports 1.

“My whole life has been leading up to this,” Namajunas said. “My last loss was difficult for me, but I got tougher. Then I had a training camp with Valentina Shevchenko and that made me tougher, too.”

Namajunas, just 24 years old, is now 4-2 with the UFC, including three finishes of Waterson, Paige VanZant and Angela Hill.