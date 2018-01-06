Rose Namajunas Discusses the Options for her First Title Defense

Rose Namajunas shook up the world when she knocked out the dominant and formerly unbeaten strawweight machine Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 last year

With an impatient queue forming to be first in line to challenge the new champion, it is safe to say that “Thug Rose” has many options.

“For me, who is the scariest person that I could fight, I think that would be cool,” Namajunas told Ariel Helwani on a recent edition of The MMA Hour (via MMAFighting) “To me, what sticks out as of right now is Jessica Andrade, but at the same time a rematch with Joanna would be great too. I don’t know. The three options right now would be Joanna, or the winner of Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia (Torres).”

While Namajunas’ next opponent is yet to be determined, the champion will have time to take care of business and personal matters. Jedrzejczyk appears to be the favorite for her next opponent, yet, according to Namajunas there is still work to do in order to get a deal done:

“We’re still trying to get together with a specific plan,” Namajunas said. “We don’t have any fight lined up or anything like that. But I think that now holidays are over with, all the craziness is done with, I’ll be getting back in the gym and start training and stuff like that, and hopefully, we’ll have some more solid news coming up soon. Right now there’s still a lot of things that I need to take care of business-wise and everything like that.”