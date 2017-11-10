Rose Namajunas Doesn’t Believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk Deserves Rematch

Rose Namajunas isn’t too enthusiastic about the idea of Joanna Jedrzejczyk getting a title rematch.

At UFC 217, Namajunas stunned the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with her first-round finish of Jedrzejczyk. The former champion was just one win away from tying Ronda Rousey’s record for most UFC title defenses by a female.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Namajunas said her win was so lopsided that Jedrzejczyk shouldn’t get a rematch:

“I don’t think so. I don’t know how that could … anything is possible, right? A first-round knockout and she tapped due to strikes. Even though she was still stumbling afterwards, there was still some part of her that tapped. Not a fluke.”