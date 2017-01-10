Rose Namajunas: Fight With Michelle Waterson ‘Makes The Most Sense’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s strawweight Rose Namajunas has her sights set on returning to the Octagon. The last time we saw “Thug Rose” compete, she fell short in a split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The “Polish Princess” went on to face Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the 115-pound championship at UFC 205 in New York City.

Namajunas has gone 3-1 in her last four bouts, and she has the itch to throw leather again. She appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s The MMA Hour and revealed when she’d like to return: