Rose Namajunas is on top of the UFC strawweight world.

Namajunas became just the third female fighter to hold the title Saturday night, finishing Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217.

After making it to the finals of The Ultimate Fighter, Namajunas was topped by Carla Esparza. Now, she joins her as as champion, improving to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in her last six fights.

“Thug Rose” was emotional inside the Octagon afterwards talking with Joe Rogan.