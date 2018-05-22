Rose Namajunas Has One Condition For 3rd Fight With Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rose Namajunas isn’t interested in a third fight with former champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. That is, she isn’t interested unless Joanna is willing to admit something publicly. If that happens, Namajunas says, she would be far more likely to entertain the idea of fighting the former champion yet again.

“At the moment, there is not much to gain from running that back again,” Namajunas said. “Unless if she says I’m the best… publicly, cause I already know she knows.”

“She knows I’m the best but she won’t admit it to everybody.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk on 2nd Rose Namajunas Fight

Following her loss to Namajunas at UFC 217, Jedrzejczyk blamed a harsh weight cut for her 1st round TKO loss. Jedrzejczyk then dropped a second straight fight to Namajunas at UFC 223 via unanimous decision. She takes on Tecia Torres at UFC Calgary on July 28, 2018. Joanna believes that with a victory over Torres, she will put herself back into the title picture at 115lbs.

“I believe I am going to get title shot after this fight. But I said I could have a lot of fights before I get title shot, I went through this in 2014 and 2015. I want this belt and I will get it back, mark my words.”

Rose Namajunas on Being a Positive Role Model

Shortly after winning the title, Namajunas said she was only concerned with being a good person. She was asked recently how she plans to use her recently established popularity for a positive cause.

“Urban farming and martial arts are the two things that could really make a positive impact on this world,” she said. “I want to get kids involved in that in some way shape or form so I’m going to look for some opportunities to do that.”

Namajunas recently said she wouldn’t mind testing her jiu-jitsu against MacKenzie Dern somewhere down the road. She added that the Brazilian needs to perhaps figure out why she keeps missing weight first, however.