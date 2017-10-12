Rose Namajunas Refuses to be Rattled by Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rose Namajunas says she won’t allow pre-fight antics to bother her going into a title showdown with Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Namajunas will take on Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title. The action takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4.

During the first UFC 217 press conference, Jedrzejczyk got in Namajunas’ face and had some words for her. “Thug Rose” didn’t move a muscle.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Namajunas explained how she kept her composure:

“We’re not just doing the reps, we’re not just doing the physical labor and all this other stuff, the technique and what not and game plan, but we’re constantly working on improving mental strength. That’s something that has to be practiced. That’s not just something where I’m mentally strong or mentally weak. Every day I’m working on just being more in touch with myself, more in my own skin. The more comfortable you are with yourself and who you are and you’re true to yourself, it doesn’t matter what anybody says or anybody does, you won’t get rattled.”