Rose Namajunas Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knows She’s Coming For UFC Title

Rose Namajunas has made it clear that she’s gunning for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

This past Saturday night (April 15), Namajunas pulled off an emphatic second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. The victory improved “Thug’s” professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 6-3 and put her in prime position to challenge for the strawweight title.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who is the reigning 115-pound title holder, defends her championship against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 on May 13. It’ll be Jedrzejczyk’s fifth title defense. If she retains her title, she’ll likely settle some issues she has with “Thug” next.

Last month, Jedrzejczyk blasted Namajunas for saying she believed she could win the strawweight title. She went as far as to say there was something wrong with Namajunas’ head.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Namajunas had an answer for the champion’s discontent: