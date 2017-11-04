Rose Namajunas Stuns Joanna Jędrzejczyk With First Round Knockout

Round 1:

Rose lands a leg kick to open the fight and Joanna tries to find her range. Rose now lands a nice jab and Joanna just misses on a few strikes. A nice combo lands for Joanna inside the pocket. Namajunas tags Joanna and she’s on top now, however, Joanna gets back up and eats more shots. Joanna is dropped again by a left hand and Rose pours on the ground-and-pound to force the fight to be called off and we have a new champion.

Official Result: Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk via R1 KO (strikes, 3:03)