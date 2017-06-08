Ross Pearson on Retirement Talks: ‘I’ll Keep Fighting Forever’

Ross Pearson doesn’t plan on winding his career down yet.

“The Real Deal” is hoping to snap a three-fight skid this Saturday night (June 10). He’ll take on Dan Hooker inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand for UFC Fight Night 110.

While Pearson is just 32 years old, he’s got a lot of miles on him when it comes to fighting. He told MMAJunkie.com that he can’t walk away from the sport he loves:

“I’ll keep fighting forever. I don’t think fighting will ever stop. It’s in my blood, it’s who I am. But it’s definitely a get-back-on-track, get-back-to-what-I-do-best fight. I’m confident, I’m happy, I’m ready to go out there and entertain, and I hope Dan comes to fight.”

Pearson brought up the importance on not dwelling on his losses.

“I’ve had to reassess things and move on from it. Losing is a part of this sport; there aren’t many unbeaten champions in this sport. Losing is part of it, and it’s about the growth and the development. Many fighters could quit and say, ‘I’m sick of this, I’m done.’ I was so close to doing that. But, yeah, my stubborn fighter heart, mentality, the way I am as a person would never let that go. I keep fighting.”