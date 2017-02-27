“I’m a Rough Guy and I Like it When Fights Get Tough” – Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald is a fighter known for his ability to dish out punishment and take it in equal measure, and that is the way he wants it.

“The Red King” was involved in an absolute bloodbath in 2015 against Robbie Lawler at UFC 189, which was undoubtedly the fight of the year and one of the greatest contests witnessed in UFC history. The fight was a stand-up war, which MacDonald was winning going into the final round until Lawler smashed a straight left to end the contest (and break MacDonald’s nose in the process). This was one (albeit the most extreme) example of the talented fighter’s ability to take it to the trenches.

The Canadian told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour that he understands himself as a fighter heading towards his Bellator debut, and accepts that he enjoys the rough side of the sport:

“Who wouldn’t want a dominant performance?” MacDonald said. “That’s what I’m shooting for. I’m fighting the best guys in the world. I would be a fool to think I wouldn’t leave with a little blood and a few scrapes here and there. You’ve gotta learn how to like that stuff. I’m a rough guy and I like it when fights get tough.”

Tri-Star Gym’s welterweight faces Paul Daley at Bellator 179 on May 19 in London, and is approaching the fight with a mantra that will see him focused more on what he can bring to “Semtex”, rather than what his opponent can bring to him:

“I’m gonna step back from that and focus on my strengths and apply them in my fights,” MacDonald said. “And not give a sh*t what everybody else’s strength is. I’m just gonna go in there and wreck people with what I know.”

While MacDonald wanted an immediate title fight in his Bellator debut, he accepted the bout with Daley on the basis of knowing that he will land a shot at the title with a victory over the dangerous Englishman:

“That’s what I was pushing for,” MacDonald said. “It was looking like that. But it’s all about timing. This just happened to fit properly. This is a No. 1 contender fight. It’s possible that my very next fight will be for the title.”

Rory MacDonald sees his resurgence in Bellator, which is amazing given the fact that he is a twelve year veteran of the sport at just 28 years of age: