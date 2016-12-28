Rousey Remains Betting Favorite Over Nunes Heading Into Friday’s UFC 207 PPV

Going into this Friday’s UFC 207 event, the final pay-per-view offering from the UFC for 2016, many fans are counting out former longtime UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey.

The current UFC 207 betting odds, however, tell a different story.

According to the odds listed on the official UFC website for Friday’s fight card in Las Vegas, Nevada, the female face of the UFC is the betting favorite going into her Octagon return against dangerous knockout artist and submission specialist Amanda Nunes.

The odds listed on UFC.com currently have Rousey set as a -139 favorite, while the reigning UFC 135-pound women’s champion Nunes is currently a +119 underdog.

What this means is that if you were to place a $100 bet on the champion Nunes, and she wins on Friday, you would earn $119. On the flip-side of the coin, you would need to bet a minimum of $139 to clear $100 profit on a Rousey wager.

Below are the current betting odds for Friday’s UFC 207 pay-per-view, as listed by UFC.com:

UFC 207 Main Card (PPV at 10pm EST.) – Amanda Nunes (+119) vs. Ronda Rousey (-139)

– Dominick Cruz (-210) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+180)

– TJ Dillashaw (-225) vs. John Lineker (+190)

– Dong Hyun Kim (-) vs. Tarec Saffedine (+117)

– Louis Smolka (+103) vs. Ray Borg (-123) UFC 207 Preliminary Card (FS1 at 8pm EST.) – Johny Hendricks (-110) vs. Neil Magny (-110)

– Antonio Carlos Junior (-147) vs. Marvin Vettori (+127)

– Mike Pyle (+145) vs. Alex Garcia (-170)

– Brandon Thatch (-172) vs. Niko Pierce (-) UFC 207 Preliminary Card (Fight Pass at 7:30pm EST.) – Alex Oliveira (-111) vs. Tim Means (-109)

