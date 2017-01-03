Ronda Rousey Suspended Following Loss to Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes’ pummeling of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 last weekend means that the former champ is required to take a six-week break from action.

Confirmation of post-fight medical suspensions was issued on Tuesday by The Nevada State Athletic Commission. Question marks may still hang over Rousey’s return to the octagon, but what is certainly out of her hands is a mandatory suspension from competitive action until February 14th.

“Rowdy” is not alone in the incurring of a suspension. Co-headliner Dominick Cruz’s title loss to Cody Garbrandt also came with a significant cut above his eye. The damage incurred in the bout with “No Love” means that Cruz is too restricted from activity until February 2016. Garbrandt is also suspended, but only until January 30th.

The hard hitting John Lineker, who was overwhelmed in his defeat to TJ Dillashaw, suffered a broken jaw which means that he will likely be suspended until June 29th, should he not receive clearance from a physician.

Another mandatory, six-month suspension looks to be on the cards for Ray Borg, following the left ankle injury suffered during his fight with Louis Smolka. The commission have requested x-rays to be produced by “The TazMexican Devil”. Should a break be confirmed, an orthopedic doctor’s clearance will be required in lieu of a suspension until June 29th.

Alex Oliveira’s no contest bout with Tim Means at UFC 207 was notable for the illegal blows which broke his nose. Oliveira must obtain clearance from a doctor, or also face maximum punishment which will also rule him out until June 29th.

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey – suspension list:

Ronda Rousey — suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17

Cody Garbrandt — suspended until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17

Dominick Cruz — suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17 due to left eyebrow laceration

John Lineker — Must have broken jaw cleared by ENT or oral maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 6/29/17; minimum suspension until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17

Ray Borg — Must have left ankle x-rayed. If positive then he must have clearance by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 6/29/17; minimum suspension until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17

Louis Smolka — suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17 due to lacerations on both eyes

Johny Hendricks — suspended until 2/14/17 with no contact until 1/30/17 due to right scalp laceration

Marvin Vettori — suspended until 1/21/17 with no contact until 1/14/17

Mike Pyle — suspended until 3/1/17 with no contact until 2/14/17

Niko Price — Must have right big toe x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 6/29/17. Minimum suspension until 1/30/17 with no contact until 1/21/17

Alex Oliveira — Must have broken nose cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 6/29/17. Minimum suspension until 3/1/17 with no contact until 2/14/17