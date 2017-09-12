Rousimar Palhares Has FNG 73 Split Decision Loss Overturned

Rousimar Palhares now has the first draw in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Earlier this month, Palhares took on Shamil Amirov at Fight Nights Global 73 in Kaspiysk, Russia. Amirov was initially awarded the split decision nod, which drew some controversy. Many felt Palhares took rounds two and three.

Palhares’ team appealed the loss and it has paid off. The Russian MMA Union has overturned the decision to a draw. Fight Nights Global President Kamil Gadzhiev explained the appeal process to MMAJunkie.com:

“If fighters are not happy with the decision, fighters themselves, or their management, send an official protest letter to the Russian MMA Union. They invite three new judges, they watch again, and they can change the decision. Sometimes, they change the decision.”