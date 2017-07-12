Rousimar Palhares: ‘I’m Going For The Fight Nights Global Belt’

Rousimar Palhares is eyeing championship gold.

Palhares earned his first victory since Aug. 2015. He nabbed a first-round submission over Alexi Ivanov in his Fight Nights Global debut. “Toquinho” improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 19-8.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Palhares said he has his eyes on Fight Nights Global’s welterweight prize.

“I’m willing to fight anyone on the Fight Nights Global roster – not for the fight, itself, but for the victory. Every fighter has an individual style. Thus, I will have a special training before each fight. Call me out. I will accept. I am going for the Fight Nights Global belt.”