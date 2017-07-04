Rousimar Palhares on Fighting Alexei Ivanov: ‘It’s Good to be Challenged’

Rousimar Palhares feels confident going into his bout with Alexei Ivanov.

This Friday (July 7), Palhares will meet Ivanov inside the FSK Sports Complex for Fight Night Global 70. The bout is scheduled to air on UFC Fight Pass once the event concludes.

“Toquinho” told MMAJunkie.com that he’ll finish Ivanov:

“I will submit Alexei Ivanov, like I do most of the time. I am sure he is good, but he has never faced someone like me.”

He then went on to say that the bout will be challenging, but he’s done his homework.

“Russians are known for being tough and always coming to fight. I like fighting guys like that. It’s good to be challenged. I know he is a tough guy, as all Russians. I respect him. Being a two-time sambo champ means that he is good, but I am coming very well prepared.”