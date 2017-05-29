Roxanne Modafferi on TUF Season 26: ‘I Think I’ll Have an Advantage’

Roxanne Modafferi believes she has an edge over other competitors on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 26.

Modafferi is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Sarah D’Alelio at Invicta FC 23. She’s entering TUF 26 with some momentum. The winner of TUF 26 will become the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder.

“The Happy Warrior” told MMA Weekly that she believes the road to the gold will be worth it:

“My coach keeps reminding me that the winner of this year’s (TUF) will get the championship belt. So if I can make it through the house and win a bunch of fights in a short period of time, I can be the UFC champion. That’s my end goal. If the TUF house is where I have to go to achieve that goal, I’ll do it.”

As far as how she stacks up against the other females in the house, Modafferi feels she has the edge over her opposition.

“I think I’ll have an advantage. Especially at try-outs, girls were asking me how it goes, and I was able to give them advice and stuff. So yeah, I think I’ll have an advantage there.”

