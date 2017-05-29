Roxanne Modafferi on TUF Season 26: ‘I Think I’ll Have an Advantage’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Roxanne Modafferi
Image Credit: Invicta FC

Roxanne Modafferi believes she has an edge over other competitors on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 26.

Modafferi is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Sarah D’Alelio at Invicta FC 23. She’s entering TUF 26 with some momentum. The winner of TUF 26 will become the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder.

“The Happy Warrior” told MMA Weekly that she believes the road to the gold will be worth it:

“My coach keeps reminding me that the winner of this year’s (TUF) will get the championship belt. So if I can make it through the house and win a bunch of fights in a short period of time, I can be the UFC champion. That’s my end goal. If the TUF house is where I have to go to achieve that goal, I’ll do it.”

As far as how she stacks up against the other females in the house, Modafferi feels she has the edge over her opposition.

“I think I’ll have an advantage. Especially at try-outs, girls were asking me how it goes, and I was able to give them advice and stuff. So yeah, I think I’ll have an advantage there.”

Do you give Modafferi a chance at winning TUF 26? Sound off in the comment section below.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Damir Hadzovic

Damir Hadzovic: ‘I’m Here For The Honor & Glory, Not The Belt’

0
Damir Hadzovic would rather leave the sport with a renowned legacy, than capture a title. Hadzovic is coming off a sensational third-round knockout victory over...
Claudia Gadelhavideo

Video: Claudia Gadelha Talks About MMA Changing Her Life, Having ‘Big Dreams’

0
Claudia Gadelha wants to give back to the sport that has changed her life. This Saturday night (June 3) at UFC 212, Gadelha will go...
Alexander Gustafssonvideo

Alexander Gustafsson: ‘I Have to Take Fights That Really Make Sense For me’

0
Alexander Gustafsson knows that at this stage in his career, he must make every fight count. "The Mauler" has put his body through the wringer,...
Volkan Oezdemirvideo

Volkan Oezdemir: ‘All I Have to do is Impose my Right Hand’

0
For Volkan Oezdemir, sometimes it's as simple as connecting. That was the case yesterday (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Oezdemir took...
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano on Cris Cyborg Punching Angela Magana: ‘I Was Not Surprised’

0
Cat Zingano wasn't shocked to hear of Cris Cyborg popping Angela Magana in the mouth during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fighter Retreat. Zingano also...
Roxanne Modafferi

Roxanne Modafferi on TUF Season 26: ‘I Think I’ll Have an Advantage’

0
Roxanne Modafferi believes she has an edge over other competitors on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 26. Modafferi is coming off a third-round TKO victory...
UFC Reebok

UFC Fight Night 109 Reebok Payouts: Unlikely Fighter Tops List With $15,000

0
UFC Fight Night 109 is in the books and now it's time for Reebok to ante up. Yesterday (May 28), the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm,...
UFC 212 Countdownvideo

Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 212 Countdown

0
UFC 212 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived. On June 3, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be treated to an event live...
UFC 212 Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘Everybody Laughed at me & Now I am Part...

0
Episode one of UFC 212 Embedded is here. On the first episode, Karolina Kowalkiewicz works on her wrestling in Brazil. She claims to have a...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson: ‘Jon Jones is The Biggest Enemy, I Don’t Like Him’

0
Alexander Gustafsson is no fan of Jon Jones as a person. Yesterday (May 28), "The Mauler" turned in a stellar performance against Glover Teixeira inside...
Load more