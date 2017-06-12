Roy Jones Jr. Says he Can’t Hate on McGregor or Mayweather

One boxing legend who doesn’t see the harm in a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout is Roy Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. has won multiple world titles in the sport of boxing and has been a mixed martial arts (MMA) fan for many years. The all-time great recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, he chimed in on the McGregor vs. Mayweather bout:

“Floyd is in the business of knowing what people want to see and he gives them what they want to see. And they pay for it, because it’s what they want to see. So why would they not do that? It would be crazy not to do that. Being a fighter, I can’t hate on neither side, because I understood why they want to do it and I wanted to do the same thing. Me and Anderson wanted to do the same thing a couple years ago.”

Jones Jr. is most intrigued to see if “Notorious” shows up looking to win, rather than earning a paycheck.

“Of course I’m gonna watch it. I want to see how much preparation Conor McGregor did, how seriously did he take it. Did he just do it to score a paycheck or did he really go out there and prepare and try to win the fight? I want to see. That would let me know something. That would tell me more about Conor McGregor as a person. I love him as a person so far, but if he goes out and truly [tries to win] the fight, that would tell me more about him.”