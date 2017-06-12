Roy Jones Jr. Says he Can’t Hate on McGregor or Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Roy Jones Jr.
Image Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

One boxing legend who doesn’t see the harm in a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout is Roy Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. has won multiple world titles in the sport of boxing and has been a mixed martial arts (MMA) fan for many years. The all-time great recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, he chimed in on the McGregor vs. Mayweather bout:

“Floyd is in the business of knowing what people want to see and he gives them what they want to see. And they pay for it, because it’s what they want to see. So why would they not do that? It would be crazy not to do that. Being a fighter, I can’t hate on neither side, because I understood why they want to do it and I wanted to do the same thing. Me and Anderson wanted to do the same thing a couple years ago.”

Jones Jr. is most intrigued to see if “Notorious” shows up looking to win, rather than earning a paycheck.

“Of course I’m gonna watch it. I want to see how much preparation Conor McGregor did, how seriously did he take it. Did he just do it to score a paycheck or did he really go out there and prepare and try to win the fight? I want to see. That would let me know something. That would tell me more about Conor McGregor as a person. I love him as a person so far, but if he goes out and truly [tries to win] the fight, that would tell me more about him.”

Latest MMA News

Bellator NYC

Dave Navarro Set to Perform National Anthem at Bellator NYC

0
Bellator has nabbed Dave Navarro to perform the national anthem at their upcoming pay-per-view (PPV). Bellator NYC takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Booked For Aug. 26?

0
Could Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather be imminent? Mayweather Promotions have penciled in a boxing event for Aug. 26 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski Eyeing The ‘Bad Guys’ of The UFC

0
Alexander Volkanovski wants to test just how tough the "bad guys" of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are. Volkanovski competed this past Saturday night (June...
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. Says he Can’t Hate on McGregor or Mayweather

0
One boxing legend who doesn't see the harm in a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout is Roy Jones Jr. Jones Jr. has won...
Michael Page

Michael Page Rips Paul Daley: ‘You’re a Disappointment’

0
Michael Page believes Paul Daley is ducking him. Page and Daley were once considered friends, but that is no longer the case. In fact, after...
Max Holloway

Yancy Medeiros on Max Holloway: ‘That’s One Tough Hawaiian’

0
Yancy Medeiros knows better than most the capabilities of Max Holloway. Holloway is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. "Blessed" became the...
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier to Jon Jones Ahead of UFC 214: ‘Just Stay Out of Trouble’

0
Daniel Cormier is urging Jon Jones to avoid foul play before their second encounter. Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light...
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson on Fighting GSP: ‘It May Happen’

0
Stephen Thompson isn't ruling out the possibility of fighting Georges St-Pierre. Despite developing a bit of a friendship with "Rush," Thompson feels a bout with...
J.J. Aldrich

J.J. Aldrich Says She Can’t Complain About Chanmi Jeon Missing Weight

0
J.J. Aldrich is happy she got to compete at UFC Fight Night 110. This past Saturday night (June 10) Aldrich stepped inside the Spark Arena...
UFC Auckland

UFC Fight Night 110 Bonuses: Mark Hunt & Derrick Lewis Nab ‘Fight of The...

0
UFC Fight Night 110 is history and the bonuses have been revealed. Last night (June 10), Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis headlined the event inside the...
Load more