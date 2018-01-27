Roy Jones Jr’s Final Bout Will Air Live on UFC Fight Pass

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. will compete for the final time on Feb. 8 and his bout is set to air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Since 1989, Roy Jones Jr. has been competing in the sport of boxing professionally. He’ll be just shy of 30 years as a professional, but his legacy has long been cemented. With world titles as a light heavyweight, heavyweight and cruiserweight, the legendary boxer is well on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Jones Jr’s best days are far behind him, so he won’t be getting the HBO or Showtime treatment for his farewell bout against Scott Sigmon. Instead, UFC Fight Pass will broadcast the bout. The card will also feature mixed martial arts action.

Check out the announcement below: