Roy Nelson: ‘Anybody I’ve Ever Tried to Get a Rematch, They Don’t Want to Fight me Again’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Roy Nelson
Image Credit: Roy Nelson

There are plenty of rematches Roy Nelson would like to have, but has never gotten.

“Big Country” clashes with Alexander Volkov tomorrow night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This heavyweight tilt is scheduled for the preliminary portion of the UFC on FOX 24 event.

Before doing battle with Volkov, Nelson spoke with MMAJunkie.com. He admitted that he’d like to get rematches with fighters who have beaten him:

“I think guys that retire, they just don’t love what they do – I love what I do. I don’t mind getting in there and getting in some scraps. I actually hate fighting, but I love the sport of MMA and I love going out there and just doing jiu-jitsu and boxing. It’s one thing that makes me get up in the morning. I’m just waiting for rematches. You name everybody I’ve ever fought and anybody I’ve ever tried to get a rematch, they don’t want to fight me again. And there’s a reason why, and it’s because they’re either scared or afraid to lose again. I remember when Junior (Dos Santos) fought Cain (Velasquez), everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Then Cain beat the crap out of him the last two times.”

