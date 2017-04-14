Roy Nelson: ‘Anybody I’ve Ever Tried to Get a Rematch, They Don’t Want to Fight me Again’

There are plenty of rematches Roy Nelson would like to have, but has never gotten.

“Big Country” clashes with Alexander Volkov tomorrow night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This heavyweight tilt is scheduled for the preliminary portion of the UFC on FOX 24 event.

Before doing battle with Volkov, Nelson spoke with MMAJunkie.com. He admitted that he’d like to get rematches with fighters who have beaten him: