Roy Nelson: I Really am Disgusted With Matt Mitrione

Roy Nelson still has beef with Matt Mitrione.

Nelson and Mitrione have already fought twice. “Big Country” won their first encounter via TKO back in Dec. 2012. Mitrione earned the victory in their rematch via split decision. As a result, Mitrione is moving on to the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semi-finals.

After the bout, Mitrione called Nelson a “dirtbag” and accused him of cheating in their rematch. Nelson made things personal by claiming Mitrione cheated on his wife.

During a recent conference call, Nelson said he’d fight Mitrione for free (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Any time you can get back into title contention, it’s always nice. But I just want to get through Mirko and then if we can get a chance to fight Matt Mitrione again, that’s pretty much where I’m kind of looking. And then whoever has the belt, those are my two agendas. He’s just a guy that I’m actually – I really am disgusted with. So that’s a guy who I actually really want to punch in the face. Everybody else, I just want to punch in the face because I get paid. He, I just want to punch up his face for free.”

On May 25, Nelson will take on Mirko Cro Cop in a rematch. The bout is set to headline Bellator 200 inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. This will be Cro Cop’s Bellator debut and his first bout in London since 2007. Nelson vs. Cro Cop II will be contested for a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix alternate spot.

Bellator 200 will also feature a middleweight title bout between champion Rafael Carvalho and Gegard Mousasi. Michael Page is also set to make his return when he meets David Rickels. Former Bellator light heavyweight title holder Phil Davis will go one-on-one with Linton Vassell

Do you think we’ll see Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione III sometime down the road?