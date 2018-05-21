Roy Nelson is Looking For a Fight at Bellator 200

Roy Nelson still wants to fight on Friday night at Bellator 200 in London. When news came in that Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic had to withdraw due to injury a lot of fans were disappointed but his opponent seems even more so coming all the way from the United States to fight him does not want to leave the UK without fighting. In a social media post, Nelson said he came to London to fight and he’s willing to fight anyone that is ready to go.

“We can do the prelims; we can do the main event. I really don’t care because I came to London to fight,” said Nelson. He said anyone in London looking to get on the Bellator 200 should contact Bellator MMA, Scott Coker or Mike Kogan through email or social media to keep “Big Country” on the card. Before Filipovic was removed the winner between he and Nelson was to be an alternate for the Heavyweight Grand Prix which was Nelson’s chance to get back into the tournament after losing his tournament bout at Bellator 194 by majority decision last February.

LOOKING FOR A FIGHT LONDON! If you think you can beat me up! Please hit up @bellatormma @mikekogan scott coker please repost or retweet share. pic.twitter.com/KAca2asrmW — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) May 21, 2018

There is no word yet on how this affects plans for keeping alternate fighters in reserve should any of the remaining tournament competitors get injured. The remaining fights for the tournament are Chael Sonnen versus Fedor Emelianenko and current Light-heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader against Matt Mitrione.

Rafael Carvalho versus Gegard Mousasi has been named as the new main event with Michael Page against Dave Rickels as the co-main event. Bellator 200 takes place Friday, May 25 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London and will air on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Do you think Roy Nelson will get a new opponent on time for Bellator 200?